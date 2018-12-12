K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Barclays To Double Its Workforce In Ireland By The End Of 2019.

: 12/12/2018 - 16:22
Author: Ciara Plunkett
barclays.jpg

British bank Barclays says it plans to double its workforce in Ireland to 300 by the end of next year.

The bank says it wants to make Ireland a "central hub" for its European business.

It officially opened its new head office on Molesworth Street in Dublin city earlier.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!