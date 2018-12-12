Listen Back: Wednesday's Edition Of Kildare Focus With Ciara Plunkett

Listen back to Wednesday's edition of Kildare Focus with Ciara Plunkett, joined by members of Rathangan's newly-formed Comhairle na nÓg, Ger Ni Flahartha on Cóisir Daidí na Nollaig is Gaelscoill Nás na Riogh, Ronan Scully of Gorta Self Help Africa on Lifetime gifts and Colum Slattery on a public meeting on the Cross Border Directive in Suncroft Community Centre tonight.
