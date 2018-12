The ICMSA is holding a meeting tonight aimed at advising farmers whose loans have been sold to vulture funds of their options.

The event is a collaboration between the association, Resolve Mediation and PKF-FPM Business Advisors.

Speakers will include Gary Digney, Accountant specialising in Insolvency, barrister, Keith Farry, and ICMSA President, Pat McCormack

It takes place at the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise, this evening at 8pm.