KCC To Asks Dept. Of Housing To Review Inter-County HAP Transfers.

Kildare County Council has asked for a review of inter-count HAP transfers.

In June, the Dept. of Housing gave councils permission to consider requests for transfers to other areas from tenants in receipt of the Housing Assistance Payment.

In July, KCC made contact with counterparts in Carlow, Laois and Offaly, to see if they were in a position to consider inter-county HAP on a case-by-case basis between the local authorities.

The council, in response to a motion by Athy Labour Cllr., Aoife Breslin, says " To date, no social housing applicants are being accommodated in these counties under the HAP scheme. We have highlighted with the DHPLG our concerns that this arrangement must be by agreement and have asked that this be reviewed."