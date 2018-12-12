KCC: M7 Work Zone Southbound Lane Layout Will Be Changed On Thursday.

Kildare County Council says, from tomorrow, the current split in traffic on the southbound carriageway, between Junction 9 and 10, will be removed.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, both lanes will run on the new surface, adjacent to the median, for approximately 2.5 kilometers.

Two lanes will be maintained at all times during peak hours of 06.00 hrs to 21.00 hrs.

Once traffic has been moved across, works will continue to the adjacent verge/hard shoulder areas, which will include for the tie in of new slip lanes.