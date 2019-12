The price of a house in Kildare went up by around €12,000 over the last year.

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show residential property prices here were averaging at 274,161 in October.

That's up from €261,872 a year previous.

Nationally, property prices throughout the country have experienced their slowest rate of growth since May 2013.

Dublin remains the most expensive county to buy a home, where people are paying an average of € 437,000

Stock image: Pexels.