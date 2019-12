An Bord Pleanála is considering a proposal to build over 100 homes in Co. Kildare.

Ladas Property Company Unlimited Company is engaged in a strategic housing development consultation with the national planning authority.

It is in respect of its proposal to build 120 apartments apartments and a creche to the rear of St Mary's Church, Mill Street, Maynooth,

ABP is scheduled to issue a decision on April 1st.