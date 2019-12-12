KCC Publishes Festive Season Arrangements.

Kildare County Council has published its arrangements for the Christmas and New Year period.
KCC says "essential and emergency services will continue in operation all through the Christmas and New Year holiday period, protecting the health and safety of County Kildare's citizens. Some services will be subject to restrictions, and details of these appear below.
Office Opening Hours
|
Friday, 20 December
|
Open from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.
|
Monday, 23 December
|
Open from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.
|
Tuesday, 24 – Friday, 27 December
|
Closed
|
Monday, 30 December
|
Open from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.
|
Tuesday, 31 December
|
Open from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.
|
Wednesday, 1 January
|
Closed
|
Thursday, 2 January - Friday, 3 January
|
Open from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.
Emergencies
|
Should you need to contact us in an emergency or if you need our services outside of our opening hours you can reach us on 1890 500 333
Homeless Services Office Hours
|
Friday, 20 December
|
Open from 9.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.
|
Monday, 23 December
|
Open from 9.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.
|
Tuesday, 24 – Friday, 27 December
|
Closed
|
Monday, 30 December
|
Open from 9.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.
|
Tuesday, 31 December
|
Open from 9.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.
|
Wednesday, 1 January
|
Closed
|
Thursday, 2 January - Friday, 3 January
|
Open from 9.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.
Homeless Services Emergency Number Hours (1800 804 307)
|
Friday, 20 December
|
Operational 5.00 p.m. to 9.00 p.m.
|
Saturday, 21 – Sunday, 22 December
|
Operational 12.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.
|
Monday, 23 December
|
Operational 5.00 p.m. to 9.00 p.m.
|
Tuesday, 24 – Sunday, 29 December
|
Operational 12.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.
|
Monday, 30 to Tuesday, 31 December
|
Operational 5.00 p.m. to 9.00 p.m.
|
Wednesday, 1 January
|
Operational 12.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.
|
Thursday, 2 January - Friday, 3 January
|
Operational 5.00 p.m. to 9.00 p.m.
HAP Clinic
|
Monday, 23 December
|
9.30 a.m. – 11.00 a.m.
|
Tuesday, 24 – Friday, 27 December
|
Closed
|
Monday, 30 – Tuesday, 31 December
|
No clinic – all HAP enquiries to go to Level 3 Housing 9.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.
|
Wednesday, 1 January
|
Closed
|
Thursday, 2 – Friday, 3 January
|
9.30 a.m. to 11.00 a.m.
Planning
|
Please Note: The public planning counter will be open on Monday, 30 December and Tuesday, 31 December between 9.30 a.m. and 12 noon each day, but CANNOT accept planning applications, submissions etc. on these dates.
|
Monday, 23 December
|
9.30 a.m. – 12.00 (Noon)
|
Tuesday, 24 – Friday, 27 December
|
Closed
|
Monday, 30 – Tuesday, 31 December
|
9.30 a.m. – 12.00 (Noon)
|
Wednesday, 1 January
|
Closed
|
Thursday, 2 – Friday, 3 January
|
9.30 a.m.– 4.00 p.m.
Libraries
|
Library Headquarters and all main libraries
|
Monday, 23 December
|
Closed at 5.00 p.m.
|
Tuesday, 24 – Friday, 27 December
|
Closed
|
Saturday, 28 December
|
Normal Opening Hours
|
Monday, 30 – Tuesday, 31 December
|
Open until 5.00 p.m.
|
Wednesday, 1 January
|
Closed
|
Thursday, 2 – Friday, 3 January
|
Normal Opening Hours
|
For opening arrangements for part-time libraries please contact your local library directly or visit our website www.kildare.ie/library
Motor Tax
|
Monday, 23 December
|
Open from 9.00 a.m. to 3.15 p.m.
|
Tuesday, 24 – Friday, 27 December
|
Closed
|
Monday, 30 December
|
Open from 9.00 a.m. to 3.15 p.m.
|
Tuesday, 31 December
|
Closed to public for annual stock-take
|
Wednesday, 1 January
|
Closed
|
Thursday, 2 – Friday, 3 January
|
Open from 9.15 a.m. to 3.15 p.m.
Finance / Cash Office
|
Monday, 23 December
|
Open from 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.
|
Tuesday, 24 – Friday, 27 December
|
Closed
|
Monday, 30 December
|
Open from 10.00 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.
|
Tuesday, 31 December
|
Open from 10.00 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.
|
Wednesday, 1 January
|
Closed
|
Thursday, 2 – Friday, 3 January
|
Open from 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.
Parking Enforcement
|
Celbridge, Leixlip and Maynooth
|
There will be no general suspension of Pay Parking in Celbridge, Leixlip or Maynooth. Normal parking enforcement will continue over the Christmas period.
|
Newbridge
|
There will be no general suspension of Pay Parking in Newbridge except for the GAA car park ONLY where there will be free parking on Saturday 14, Friday 20 and Saturday 21 December 2019. Illegal parking will continue to be enforced in all areas over the Christmas period.
|
Kildare Town
|
There will be no general suspension of Pay Parking in Kildare Town, however, there will be three hours free parking (on street and Kildare County Council off-street car parks) between 9.00 a.m. - 12.00 p.m. Monday - Friday, commencing Monday, 16 December until 9.00 a.m. on Thursday, 2 of January 2020. Payment for parking from 12.00 p.m. is required. Normal enforcement times of 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. Monday to Friday will recommence at 9.00 a.m. on Thursday, 2 January 2020. Illegal parking will continue to be enforced in all areas over the Christmas period.
|
Naas
|
There will be no general suspension of Pay Parking in Naas except at all Kildare County Council car parks (New Row,
|
Athy
|
There will be free parking in Athy from 8.30 a.m. on Monday, 2 December 2019 until 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, 2 January 2020. Illegal parking will continue to be enforced in all areas over the Christmas period.
Parking Fine Payments
|
Payment for fines issued on or after Tuesday, 24 December will not be available at the cash office, on-line or using the automated telephone service until Monday, 30 December 2019. Payment of fines issued on Wednesday, 1 January 2020 will not be available at the cash office, on-line or using the automated telephone service until Thursday, 2 January 2020. After this date, payments return to normal.
Christmas Recycling
|
Christmas trees can be left for recycling at the following locations from Saturday, 4 January to Saturday, 18 January 2020:
The two Kildare recycling centres operated by A.E.S. (Bord na Mona) will open as follows:
Don’t forget to recycle all your glass bottles, jars and drink cans at your nearest recycling bank- check www.mywaste.ie for all sites. Please remember not to leave any boxes or bags at these sites and if the banks are full, do not leave any glass or cans around the banks. We will be working to maintain these sites over the Christmas period but need your assistance in doing so.
If you want to report banks that are full, or to report any littering incidents, call the FREEPHONE Litter Line on 1800 243 143."