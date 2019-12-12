KCC Publishes Festive Season Arrangements.

Christmas trees can be left for recycling at the following locations from Saturday, 4 January to Saturday, 18 January 2020: Athy, Meeting Lane

Clane, GAA Club

Maynooth, Council Depot, Leinster Street

Naas, Fairgreen

Newbridge, Council Nursery, Naas Road

Monasterevin Soccer Club, Barrett Park, Canal Road (open to the public on Saturday, 4 and Saturday, 11 January only) The two Kildare recycling centres operated by A.E.S. (Bord na Mona) will open as follows: Date Silliot Hill (Kilcullen) (Tel: 045 482229) Athy (Gallows Hill) (Tel: 059 8640657) Monday, 23 December 8.00 a.m. to 3.45 p.m. Closed Tuesday, 24 December 8.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. Closed Wednesday, 25 – Thursday, 26 December Closed Closed Friday, 27 - Saturday, 28 December 8.00 a.m. to 3.45 p.m. 9 a.m. to 3.45 p.m. Sunday, 29 December Closed Closed Monday, 30 January 8.00 a.m. to 3.45 p.m. Closed Don’t forget to recycle all your glass bottles, jars and drink cans at your nearest recycling bank- check www.mywaste.ie for all sites. Please remember not to leave any boxes or bags at these sites and if the banks are full, do not leave any glass or cans around the banks. We will be working to maintain these sites over the Christmas period but need your assistance in doing so. If you want to report banks that are full, or to report any littering incidents, call the FREEPHONE Litter Line on 1800 243 143."