KCC Publishes Festive Season Arrangements.

: 12/12/2019 - 16:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kcc_logo_badge.jpeg

Kildare County Council has published its arrangements for the Christmas and New Year period.

KCC says "essential and emergency services will continue in operation all through the Christmas and New Year holiday period, protecting the health and safety of County Kildare's citizens. Some services will be subject to restrictions, and details of these appear below.

Office Opening Hours

Friday, 20 December

Open from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Monday, 23 December

Open from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Tuesday, 24 – Friday, 27 December

Closed

Monday, 30 December

Open from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Tuesday, 31 December

Open from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Wednesday, 1 January

Closed

Thursday, 2 January - Friday, 3 January

Open from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Emergencies

Should you need to contact us in an emergency or if you need our services outside of our opening hours you can reach us on 1890 500 333

 Homeless Services Office Hours

Friday, 20 December

Open from 9.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.

Monday, 23 December

Open from 9.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.

Tuesday, 24 – Friday, 27 December

Closed

Monday, 30 December

Open from 9.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.

Tuesday, 31 December

Open from 9.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.

Wednesday, 1 January

Closed

Thursday, 2 January - Friday, 3 January

Open from 9.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.

 Homeless Services Emergency Number Hours (1800 804 307)

Friday, 20 December

Operational 5.00 p.m. to 9.00 p.m.

Saturday, 21 – Sunday, 22 December

Operational 12.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Monday, 23 December

Operational 5.00 p.m. to 9.00 p.m.

Tuesday, 24 – Sunday, 29 December

Operational 12.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Monday, 30 to Tuesday, 31 December

Operational 5.00 p.m. to 9.00 p.m.

Wednesday, 1 January

Operational 12.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Thursday, 2 January - Friday, 3 January

Operational 5.00 p.m. to 9.00 p.m.

 HAP Clinic

Monday, 23 December

9.30 a.m. – 11.00 a.m.

Tuesday, 24 – Friday, 27 December

Closed

Monday, 30 – Tuesday, 31 December

No clinic – all HAP enquiries to go to Level 3 Housing 9.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.

Wednesday, 1 January

Closed

Thursday, 2 – Friday, 3 January

9.30 a.m. to 11.00 a.m.

 Planning

Please Note: The public planning counter will be open on Monday, 30 December and Tuesday, 31 December between 9.30 a.m. and 12 noon each day, but CANNOT accept planning applications, submissions etc. on these dates.

Monday, 23 December

9.30 a.m. – 12.00 (Noon)

Tuesday, 24 – Friday, 27 December

Closed

Monday, 30 – Tuesday, 31 December

9.30 a.m. – 12.00 (Noon)

Wednesday, 1 January

Closed

Thursday, 2 – Friday, 3 January

9.30 a.m.– 4.00 p.m.

 Libraries

Library Headquarters and all main libraries

Monday, 23 December

Closed at 5.00 p.m.

Tuesday, 24 – Friday, 27 December

Closed

Saturday, 28 December

Normal Opening Hours

Monday, 30 – Tuesday, 31 December

Open until 5.00 p.m.

Wednesday, 1 January

Closed

Thursday, 2 – Friday, 3 January

Normal Opening Hours

For opening arrangements for part-time libraries please contact your local library directly or visit our website www.kildare.ie/library 

 

 Motor Tax

Monday, 23 December

Open from 9.00 a.m. to 3.15 p.m.

Tuesday, 24 – Friday, 27 December

Closed

Monday, 30 December

Open from 9.00 a.m. to 3.15 p.m.

Tuesday, 31 December

Closed to public for annual stock-take

Wednesday, 1 January

Closed

Thursday, 2 – Friday, 3 January

Open from 9.15 a.m. to 3.15 p.m.

 Finance / Cash Office

Monday, 23 December

Open from 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

Tuesday, 24 – Friday, 27 December

Closed

Monday, 30 December

Open from 10.00 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.

Tuesday, 31 December

Open from 10.00 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.

Wednesday, 1 January

Closed

Thursday, 2 – Friday, 3 January

Open from 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Parking Enforcement

Celbridge, Leixlip and Maynooth

There will be no general suspension of Pay Parking in Celbridge, Leixlip or Maynooth.  Normal parking enforcement will continue over the Christmas period. 

Newbridge

There will be no general suspension of Pay Parking in Newbridge except for the GAA car park ONLY where there will be free parking on Saturday 14, Friday 20 and Saturday 21 December 2019.  Illegal parking will continue to be enforced in all areas over the Christmas period.

Kildare Town

There will be no general suspension of Pay Parking in Kildare Town, however, there will be three hours free parking (on street and Kildare County Council off-street car parks) between 9.00 a.m. - 12.00 p.m. Monday - Friday, commencing Monday, 16 December until 9.00 a.m. on Thursday, 2 of January 2020. Payment for parking from 12.00 p.m. is required.  Normal enforcement times of 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. Monday to Friday will recommence at 9.00 a.m. on Thursday, 2 January 2020.  Illegal parking will continue to be enforced in all areas over the Christmas period.

 

Naas

There will be no general suspension of Pay Parking in Naas except at all Kildare County Council car parks (New Row,
Fairgreen, Abbey Street, Hederman’s car parks and Boyle’s/Friary Road car park) where there will be free parking from 9.30 a.m. on Sunday, 1 December to Saturday, 29 December 2019 inclusive. Illegal parking will continue to be enforced in all areas over the Christmas period.

Athy

There will be free parking in Athy from 8.30 a.m. on Monday, 2 December 2019 until 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, 2 January 2020. Illegal parking will continue to be enforced in all areas over the Christmas period.

Parking Fine Payments

Payment for fines issued on or after Tuesday, 24 December will not be available at the cash office, on-line or using the automated telephone service until Monday, 30 December 2019.  Payment of fines issued on Wednesday, 1 January 2020 will not be available at the cash office, on-line or using the automated telephone service until Thursday, 2 January 2020. After this date, payments return to normal.

 

 Christmas Recycling

Christmas trees can be left for recycling at the following locations from Saturday, 4 January to Saturday, 18 January 2020:

 

  • Athy, Meeting Lane
  • Clane, GAA Club
  • Maynooth, Council Depot, Leinster Street
  • Naas, Fairgreen
  • Newbridge, Council Nursery, Naas Road
  • Monasterevin Soccer Club, Barrett Park, Canal Road (open to the public on Saturday, 4 and Saturday, 11 January only)

 

The two Kildare recycling centres operated by A.E.S. (Bord na Mona) will open as follows:

 

Date

Silliot Hill (Kilcullen) (Tel: 045 482229)

Athy (Gallows Hill) (Tel: 059 8640657)

Monday, 23 December

8.00 a.m. to 3.45 p.m.           

Closed

Tuesday, 24 December

8.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.

Closed

Wednesday, 25 – Thursday, 26 December

Closed

Closed

Friday, 27 - Saturday, 28 December

8.00 a.m. to 3.45 p.m.

9 a.m. to 3.45 p.m.

Sunday, 29 December

Closed

Closed

Monday, 30 January                      

8.00 a.m. to 3.45 p.m.

Closed

 

Don’t forget to recycle all your glass bottles, jars and drink cans at your nearest recycling bank- check www.mywaste.ie for all sites. Please remember not to leave any boxes or bags at these sites and if the banks are full, do not leave any glass or cans around the banks. We will be working to maintain these sites over the Christmas period but need your assistance in doing so.

If you want to report banks that are full, or to report any littering incidents, call the FREEPHONE Litter Line on 1800 243 143."

 

