Two Dublin creches are being forced to close after being notified by Tusla today.

The child and family agency says Bubbles Too Creche in Swords and Annie's Preschool in Lucan will be removed from the register following an extensive enforcement process.

The date for the closure is the 10th January 2020.

The decision brings to 12 the number of services removed from the register since 2016.

Tusla says providers can challenge the decision in the courts within 21 days.