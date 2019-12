A Garda has been found guilty of assault causing harm to an RTÉ cameraman during a violent protest in Dublin in 2016.

Garda Sean Lucey, who has been stationed at Crumlin Village and Sundrive Garda Stations, was cleared of damaging his camera.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports:

Pictured (file image) Garda Sean Lucey arriving at the Criminal Courts of Justice Dublin. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie