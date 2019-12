The Taoiseach hopes there will be a decisive result from the UK General Election.

Around 46 million people are eligible to vote in what is the UK's third election in less than five years.

Exit polls will be announced as soon as voting closes at 10 o'clock tonight.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he'll be keeping a close eye on proceedings, and hopes the result will clear up the uncertainty surrounding Brexit:

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews