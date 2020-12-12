Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen:The Geminid Meteor Shower Will Be Passing Over Irish Skies Tonight

: 12/12/2020 - 10:39
Author: Ciarán Halpin
space_andromeda_in_the_milky_way.jpg

 

The Geminid Meteor Shower will be passing over Irish skies tonight.

Astronomy Ireland is asking the public to count how many shooting stars they see every 15 minutes and send in their reports to astronomy.ie.

Chairman David Moore says a lot more meteors will be visible:

meteor.wav, by Ciarán Halpin

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!