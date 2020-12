Gardaí are investigating two stabbing incidents in the Lucan area of Dublin last night.

A man was stabbed on the Ballyowen road at approximately 21:30pm, he was taken to Tallaght Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A second man was stabbed on the Castle road at 21:45pm, he was also treated for non-life threatening injuries at Blanchardstown Hospital.

It is not yet known if the incidents are linked and investigations are ongoing.