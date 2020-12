There are calls for an information campaign to boost demand for the free nasal flu vaccine for children.

The scheme has been extended to teenagers after GPs reported a serious lack of uptake from parents of children aged 2 to 12.

It's now free and available to people up to the age of 17.

Clare Fine Gael Senator and Seanad Spokesperson on Health, Martin Conway, says he hopes the move will help reduce the spread of the flu to other more vulnerable groups.