Almost 850,000 people are now waiting for some form of hospital treatment.

New figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund show there were over 612,000 people waiting for a first outpatient consultation at the end of last month.

That's an increase of 11,000 since July.

Almost 73,000 patients were waiting for an appointment for an inpatient or day case treatment at the end of November.

While over 33,000 people were waiting to receive an appointment for a gastro-intestinal Endoscopy.