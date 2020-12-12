The Saturday Show

Major Power Outage In The Kildare Town Area

: 12/12/2020 - 11:37
Author: Ciarán Halpin
There is a major power outage in the Kildare town area.

It is believed to be as a result of a line fault.

1512 customers are affected by this outage.

ESB crews are working to resolve the issue.

Estimated time for power to be restored is 14:00 this afternoon

 

