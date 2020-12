A message from the 'Zodiac Killer' has been decoded after over 50 years.

The alleged serial killer carried out at least 5 murders in northern California in the late 1960s.

The coded message was sent to the San Francisco Chronicle in 1968, with many believing it contained important information about the murders.

However, a team of cryptography enthusiasts who claim they've cracked the code say it held no real clues to the killers motive or identity.