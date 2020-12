Gardai detected 892 vehicles breaking the speed limit on National Slow Down Day yesterday.

That includes a driver travelling at almost twice the signposted 50 kmh limit, on the Cork Road in County Waterford.

While a motorist in Mullymucks, Co. Roscommon, was noted at 153kmh in a 100 zone.

Officers and the RSA have urged everyone to drive safely and to respect the speed limits across the country.