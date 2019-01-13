Sunday Favourites

Kildare Hurlers In Kehoe Cup Semi Final Action & Racing Today From Punchestown.

Kildare hurlers take on Antrim in the semi final of the Kehoe Cup in Abbottstown, Dublin this afternoon, throwing in at 2pm.

The team is as follows:

1 Mark Doyle - Clane
2 Cathal Derivan - Leixlip
3 John Doran - Leixlip
4 James Dolan - Éire Óg Corra Choill
5 Sean Christanseen - Clane
6 Martin Fitzgerald - Ardclough
7 Diarmuid Cahill - Coill Dubh
8 Paul Divilly - Confey
9 Aran Kelly - Ardclough
10 Barry Cormack - Éire Óg Corra Choill
11 Brian Byrne - Naas
12 Bernard Deay - Clane
13 Conor Dowling - Naas
14 Caolan Smith - Clane
15 Ryan Casey - Coill Dubh

KFM will have updates of the game in association with Hanlon Concrete Products of Robertstown.

There's also two semi-finals in the Walsh Cup.

Holders Wexford take on 20-time winners Kilkenny at Enniscorthy.

While group winners Dublin host Galway at Parnell Park with both matches at 2pm.

====

There's two games in the Premier League today.

Everton play Bournemouth at Goodison Park at 2.15

Meanwhile, Spurs host Man United at 4.30pm.

====

Today's racing is at Punchestown, with the action getting underway at 12.40

