Police Questioning Two Men As Part Of Joint Operation Into Supply Of Drugs and Firearms In Ireland And The UK.

Police in the UK are questioning two men as part of a joint operation into the supply of drugs and firearms in Ireland and the UK.

The operation is believed to be a major blow for organised crime gangs in Dublin, and is supported by Gardai and other international policing partners.

The men were arrested as they arrived at Birmingham airport yesterday morning.

A number of searches were then carried out at premises in the Staffordshire area.

The pair, aged 51 and 20, both have an address in Staffordshire.

They're being questioned as part of a joint Irish/UK investigation into the activities of an organised crime network alleged to be involved in the supply of drugs and firearms in Ireland and the UK.

The older man was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to import and supply drugs, firearms and ammunition, as well as money laundering offences.

The 20 year old was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.