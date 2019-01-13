Gardai Appealing For Witnesses Following Crash In Co. Cork.

A witness appeal has been launched after a man in his 70s died when his jeep struck a ditch on the R585 at Shanlaragh near Dunmanway.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garda forensic collision investigators carried out an exam on the vehicle while the man's body was removed to University Hospital Cork.

Investigating Gardaí say the results of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of an investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station.

