Govt. To Press Ahead With Minimum Unit Pricing For Alcohol.

: 01/13/2019 - 10:21
Author: Eoin Beatty


 

The Government is set to press ahead with minimum unit pricing for alcohol.

It had indicated the measure would be introduced at the same time as the north.

However, due to the political stalemate in Belfast, it is now expected the government will press ahead with its plans.

A spokesperson for the Health Minister Simon Harris has told the Sunday Times, that he intends to implement the measure as soon as possible.

Retailers fear introducing it in the South alone, could lead to an increase in consumers heading north for cheaper alcohol.

