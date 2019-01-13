The Irish Music Scene

Emergency Services Responded To A Fire In Dublin Last Night.

: 01/13/2019 - 12:10
Author: Eoin Beatty
Emergency services responded to a fire at an apartment block in Dublin city last night.

At around 11pm the blaze broke out at a property on Aungier Street.

A number of Dublin Fire Brigade crews attended the scene to extinguish the fire and no one was injured.

