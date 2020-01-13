Storm Brendan: Power Supply, Roads & Flooding Up-Dates.

10.37am:

1,772 customers in the wider Dunfierth Park area of Johnstownbridge are without electricity.

ESB estimates supply will be restored by 2pm. UP-DATE at 12.42pm: supply has been restored.

10.39am:

There are reports of a tree down at Wrights, in Timahoe.

11.20am:

Power outage in the wider Hodgestown/Dondea area. Up-date at 11. 35am: supply has been restored

11.31am:

Electricity outage in the vicinity of Allenwood Enterprise Park.

Up-date at 2. 28pm: 25 customers remain affected, and its not known when supply will be restored.

11.43am:

643 customers in Johnstown, near Johnstown Manor, are without electricity.

ESB says estimated time of supply is "currently unknown". Up-date at 11. 48am: supply has been restored.

11.46am:

1,402 customers in Sallins are without electricity. The outage is centred just north of Castlefen.

ESB says estimated time of supply is "currently unknown". Up-date at 11. 52am: supply has been restored.

12.20pm

There are reports that a tree is down on the Suncroft to Martinstown Cross road, just at the cross.

Care is needed.

12.21pm.

524 customers in Loughbollard, Clane are without electricity.

ESB says estimated time of supply is "currently unknown".

12.23pm

A fault has cut electricity to 41 customers in Ballyogan, Johnstown.

ESB says estimated time of supply is "currently unknown".

12.33pm:

28 Brannockstown customers are without electricity.

ESB says estimated time of supply is "currently unknown".

12.35pm:

596 premises on the Ballygoran Road, Maynooth, are without electricity. UP-Date at 2.16pm: supply has been restored.

ESB says estimated time of supply is "currently unknown".

12.47pm:

22 customers in Enfield are without power.

ESB says estimated time of supply is "currently unknown". UP-DATE at 1.54pm: supply has been restored.

1.12pm:

A fault has cut electricity to 2,062 customers in the wider St. Wolstan's Abbey/Primrose Gate area of Celbridge. UP-Date at 2.16pm: supply has been restored.

ESB says estimated time of supply is "currently unknown".

1.25pm:

The R415 between Milltown and Allen Cross is closed because of fallen trees.

1.38pm:

A tree has fallen outside Silliot Hill Dump, and the R448 between Kilcullen and Naas is closed. Kildare County Council says "The ESB have been contacted as electrical wires have been damaged. " UP-DATE: 15 premises are without power. ESB say restoration of power is "currently unknown".

1.48pm:

30 customers in the Loughbollard area of Clane are without electricity. This is the 2nd outage in the area. UP-Date at 2.16pm: supply has been restored.

ESB says estimated time of supply is "currently unknown".

1.55pm:

There is localised flooding between the Lidl roundabout and Toughers roundabout on the R445 between Newbridge and Naas.

1.58pm:

There are reports of a tree down, between Mylerstown Cross & Cock Bridge in Naas.

Reportedly, cars are unable to pass.

2.12pm:

Reports of a tree down on the R448(old N9) between Castledermot and the motorway junction on the Carlow Rd.

Allegedly, passable with care.

2.38pm:

12 customers in Loughbrown, The Curragh are without power.

ESB give an estimated restore time of 10.30pm.

2.44pm:

55 premises are without electricity in Rathangan this afternoon.

The ESB say that the restore time for these customers is "currently unknown".