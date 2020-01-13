K Drive

Electricity Restored To Thousands Of Kildare Customers.

: 01/13/2020 - 15:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Electricity has been restored to thousands of customers in Co. Kildare.

At its height, Storm Brendan cut power to over 4,500 homes, primarily in the north and middle of the county.

734 customers remain affected.

These include in Celbridge, Allenwood, Clane, Maynooth, Naas, the Curragh and Brannockstown.

The R415 between Milltown and Allen Cross is closed becase of fallen trees, as is the Naas to Kilcullen Road outside Silliot Hill.

There are reports of a tree down, between Mylerstown Cross & Cock Bridge in Naas, making it impassable.

Kildare County Council is working to re-open those routes.

 

13/1/2020 Storm Brendan In Ireland. ESB crews try to move a fallen tree on the Killcullen to Nass Road Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

