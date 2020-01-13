Kildare Men's & Women's Sheds Share €25,000.

Men's and Women's sheds in Kildare have been alloced €25,000 funding.
The monies are from the Minister for Rural and Community Development.
In total, 372 such organisations are sharing in a total funding allocation of €500,000.
The organisations benefiting in Kildare are:
Larchfield Park Nursing Home Men's Shed
Johnstownbridge Men's Shed
Celbridge and District Men's Shed
Monasterevan Men's Shed
Naas Community Men's Shed
Newbridge Community Men's Shed
Na Fianna Mens Shed
Maynooth Men's Shed
Kilcock Community Men's Shed
Clane Men's Shed
Kill and District Mens Shed
Athy Community Mens Shed
Sallins Men's Shed
Leixlip Men's Shed
Cooleragh/Staplestown Men's Shed
Kildare Town Women Projects Group
Sallins Women's Shed
