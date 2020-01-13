Kildare Men's & Women's Sheds Share €25,000.

Men's and Women's sheds in Kildare have been alloced €25,000 funding.

The monies are from the Minister for Rural and Community Development.

In total, 372 such organisations are sharing in a total funding allocation of €500,000.

The organisations benefiting in Kildare are:

Larchfield Park Nursing Home Men's Shed

Johnstownbridge Men's Shed

Celbridge and District Men's Shed

Monasterevan Men's Shed

Naas Community Men's Shed

Newbridge Community Men's Shed

Na Fianna Mens Shed

Maynooth Men's Shed

Kilcock Community Men's Shed

Clane Men's Shed

Kill and District Mens Shed

Athy Community Mens Shed

Sallins Men's Shed

Leixlip Men's Shed

Cooleragh/Staplestown Men's Shed

Kildare Town Women Projects Group

Sallins Women's Shed

