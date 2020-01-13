Listen: Just 5 North Kildare Properties Available For Rent Fall Within HAP Limits.

K Drive

Just 5 North Kildare Properties Available For Rent Fall Within HAP Limits.

01/13/2020
Ciara Plunkett
A new Simon Communities report shows there's a shortage of housing for single people and couples across the country, including in North Kildare

Just 97 properties available to rent during the three-day snapshot study were within standard Housing Assistance Payment limits.

Of those, 5 were in North Kildare, out of a total of 104 available during the assessment period.

There were only six properties available, nationally, to rent for single people and 14 for couples within standard HAP limits.

Wayne Stanley from Simon Communities says there were no HAP homes for single people or couples in five parts of the country:

monsimonevening.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

