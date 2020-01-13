K Drive

Electricity Remains Out In 12 Locations In Kildare.

: 01/13/2020 - 16:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Electricity remains out, in small pockets, in many parts of Kildare.

30 customers in Crookstown,  28 in Brannockstown, 15 near Moorfield GAA,  38 in Ballogan, Johnstown, 12 in Backweston, 11 in Hazelhatch, 14 in Moyglare Hall, Maynooth, 15 in Fanagh, 32 in Rathcoffey, 123 in Prosperous and 25 in Allenwood are affected.

In most cases, ESB Networks hopes to restore supply by 10pm tonight.

At its height, Storm Brendan cut electricity supply to over 4,500 customers in Kildare.

 

13/1/2020 Storm Brendan In Ireland. ESB crews check for storm damage in Kildare as Storm Brendan hits the country. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

