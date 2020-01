Irish actress Saoirse Ronan is nominated for her 4th Oscar for her role in Little Women.

She's up against Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger in the Best Actress category.

The film Joker is leading the way with 11 nominations, followed by The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917 with 10 each.

Roger Deakins is nominated in the Cinematography category for his work on 1917.