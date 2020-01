Around 19 per cent of the country's regional roads need to be repaired.

A new report by the Department of Transport shows around 6,500 kilometres of main non-national roads need to be completely reconstructed.

Almost a third of regional roads in Offaly and over a quarter in Donegal, Cork County and Mayo need repairs carried out.

Conor Faughnan, AA Ireland's Director of Consumer Affairs, says much more investment is needed to maintain the road network:



File image; Pixabay