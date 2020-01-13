Johnson Sees A "Bright Future" For Northern Ireland.

Boris Johnson has said he sees a bright future for Northern Ireland but has refused to say how heavily the UK government will fund it.

A number of promises were made as the Stormont Executive was restored over the weekend for the first time in almost three years.

The British Prime Minister is meeting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Belfast this afternoon to discuss the next steps for Northern Ireland.

Boris Johnson wouldn't commit to spending a fixed amount of money on the North, but said he thinks there's a bright future ahead:

File image: Boris Johnson/RollingNews