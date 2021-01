There are calls for the establishment of a multi-agency taskforce to combat illegal dumping in parts of Kildare.

Labour Cllr., Mark Leigh, says this body should be established by Kildare County Council and should include bodies like Coillte, Gardaí and Waterways Ireland.

The councillor says it should focus on the "escalating" problem in the Athy Municipal District.

His motion will be debated at the January meeting of the MD.