Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Covid 19 Vaccination Staff Of Kildare, Dublin & Wicklow Healthcare Workers Begins At Maas Facility.

: 13/01/2021 - 12:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
public_health_nurse_getting_vaccinated.jpg

Vaccination  against Covid 19 of healthcare workers in Kildare, Dublin South and West Wicklow began today at a new mass vaccination centre, managed by the Beacon Hospital.

The facility  can provide minimum 100 vaccines per hour.

It can also add additional vaccination stations, if necessary.

A peer vaccination team of up to 90 Beacon Hospital doctors and nurses will vaccinate staff Monday to Saturday.

More than 900 doses of the vaccine are available to the facility, with further deliveries expected to support the scheduling plans for the ongoing programme across community and hospital services.
 

Image: Mary Paula Linehan, Public Health Nurse is the first person from CHO 7 to be vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine against COVID-19 as part of the Beacon rollout. She was vaccinated by Martina Jensen, ICU Clinical Instructor and vaccinator.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!