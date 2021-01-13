Covid 19 Vaccination Staff Of Kildare, Dublin & Wicklow Healthcare Workers Begins At Maas Facility.

Vaccination against Covid 19 of healthcare workers in Kildare, Dublin South and West Wicklow began today at a new mass vaccination centre, managed by the Beacon Hospital.

The facility can provide minimum 100 vaccines per hour.

It can also add additional vaccination stations, if necessary.

A peer vaccination team of up to 90 Beacon Hospital doctors and nurses will vaccinate staff Monday to Saturday.

More than 900 doses of the vaccine are available to the facility, with further deliveries expected to support the scheduling plans for the ongoing programme across community and hospital services.



Image: Mary Paula Linehan, Public Health Nurse is the first person from CHO 7 to be vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine against COVID-19 as part of the Beacon rollout. She was vaccinated by Martina Jensen, ICU Clinical Instructor and vaccinator.