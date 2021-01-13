US: Daughter Of Former VP Will Vote To Impeach Trump.

One of the most prominent Republicans in the House of Representatives has revealed she will vote to impeach Donald Trump.

Liz Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, said there has "never been a greater betrayal" by a President, following the riots on Capitol Hill last week.

Democrats will move towards impeachment later, after Vice President Mike Pence refused to remove Mr. Trump by the 25th Amendment.

Speaking in Texas yesterday, Donald Trump again did not apologise, while calling the impeachment a 'hoax':