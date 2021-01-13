Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

US: Daughter Of Former VP Will Vote To Impeach Trump.

: 13/01/2021 - 12:34
Author: Ciara Noble
donald_trump_11.jpg

One of the most prominent Republicans in the House of Representatives has revealed she will vote to impeach Donald Trump.

Liz Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, said there has "never been a greater betrayal" by a President, following the riots on Capitol Hill last week.

Democrats will move towards impeachment later, after Vice President Mike Pence refused to remove Mr. Trump by the 25th Amendment.

Speaking in Texas yesterday, Donald Trump again did not apologise, while calling the impeachment a 'hoax':

newstalk1039683.mp3, by Ciara Noble

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!