The UK's Education Minister has suggested GCSE and A-level students in England may be asked to sit externally-set papers, to help teachers with their assessments.

It follows the cancellation of the examinations due to Covid-19 restrictions.

In a letter to the exams regulator in the UK, Gavin Williamson has also confirmed an algorithm will not be used to set students' grades; this follows thousands of students unhappy with last year's results, as they were downgraded.