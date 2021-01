Ireland's mortgage rates are over double the Eurozone average.

The average interest rate here is 2.79 percent while in other Eurozone countries it's just 1.31 per cent.

According to the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland, the average first-time buyer mortgage in Ireland is 225 thousand euro.

The repayments over 30 years cost homeowners 167 euro more per month than our European counterparts.

Stock image: Shutterstock