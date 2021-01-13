$1 Million Donation Made To The Peter McVerry Trust.

The Peter McVerry Trust has received a one million dollar donation to expand its homeless and at-risk youth service.

The fund, which is being gifted by the Irish American Partnership, will go towards two learning centres that provide Junior Cert education and support to children, many of whom have been expelled from school.

CEO of the trust Pat Doyle said the charity is "extremely grateful" for the donation, especially after fundraising initiatives were reduced last year as a result of the pandemic.

Stock image: Pixabay