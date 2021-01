Kildare Gardai are appealing for information, following the theft of two family pets.

The Springer Spaniels were stolen from Allenwood on December 9th.

Gardai at Clane say "The owners of these dogs are obviously distraught and in hope of being reunited with their beloved pets"

They are appealing to anyone who may have bought, or been offered the dogs for sale, to get in touch.

Clane Gardai can be contacted on 045 868262

Image courtesy the Kildare Garda Division.