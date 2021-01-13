K Drive

Listen: Personal Trainer Jailed For 18 Months For Storing Cocaine For Criminal Gang.

A personal trainer who stored cocaine in his house on behalf of a criminal gang has been jailed for eighteen months.

Gardaí also found thousands of euro when they raided the man's Dublin home on April 19th 2018.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports:

