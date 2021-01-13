Listen: Health Minister Aims To have 1.5M Vaccinated Against Covid 19 By Quarter Two.

The Health Minister says the government aims to vaccinate 1.5 million people against covid-19 in the second quarter of the year.

The Moderna vaccine was authorised for use in Ireland this afternoon, after the first delivery was made yesterday.

Earlier today, Minister Stephen Donnelly called for EU regulators to accelerate the timeline for approval of the Astra Zeneca vaccine at a meeting of EU Ministers.

He says the current plan is to have enough doses to vaccinate 700,000 people by the end of March:

