63 Deaths Related To Covid 19 Reported This Evening & 3,569 New Cases.

A further 63 Covid-19 deaths have been reported - the second highest daily figure ever recorded, and the highest since the end of April.

5 of the deaths occurred in November, 1 in December and 56 this month - while the date of 1 further death remains under investigation.

There has also been an additional 3,569 new cases of the virus, of whom 135 are in Co. Kildare.

1,770 people are now being treated in hospital, while 172 are in intensive care units.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan, says what we're seeing now is a result of the very high case numbers we've experienced for successive weeks.

File image: Dr. Tony Holohan/RollingNews

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 12 January 2021)

(incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)