63 Deaths Related To Covid 19 Reported This Evening & 3,569 New Cases.

: 13/01/2021 - 18:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A further 63 Covid-19 deaths have been reported - the second highest daily figure ever recorded, and the highest since the end of April.

5 of the deaths occurred in November, 1 in December and 56 this month - while the date of 1 further death remains under investigation.

There has also been an additional 3,569 new cases of the virus, of whom 135 are in Co. Kildare.

1,770 people are now being treated in hospital, while 172 are in intensive care units.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan, says what we're seeing now is a result of the very high case numbers we've experienced for successive weeks.

 

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 12 January 2021)

(incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases (to midnight 12Jan2021)

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (30Dec2020 to 12Jan2021)

New Cases during last 14 days (30Dec2020 to 12Jan2021)

Ireland

         3,569

1448.8

                       68,990

Monaghan

               98

2738.4

                         1,681

Louth

            182

2323.0

                         2,994

Limerick

            165

2068.3

                         4,031

Waterford

            169

1841.2

                         2,139

Wexford

            123

1746.6

                         2,615

Mayo

            129

1688.0

                         2,203

Dublin

         1,119

1634.1

                       22,017

Carlow

               35

1556.2

                             886

Clare

               59

1519.1

                         1,805

Cavan

               66

1499.2

                         1,142

Cork

            416

1496.9

                         8,126

Donegal

            136

1481.9

                         2,359

Kilkenny

               59

1205.3

                         1,196

Meath

               73

1186.4

                         2,314

Sligo

               14

1113.9

                             730

Kerry

               65

1111.0

                         1,641

Kildare

            135

1073.7

                         2,389

Galway

            200

1049.0

                         2,707

Offaly

               66

1021.0

                             796

Roscommon

               27

1014.8

                             655

Longford

               28

976.2

                             399

Laois

               45

941.0

                             797

Tipperary

               35

912.5

                         1,456

Westmeath

               51

757.0

                             672

Wicklow

               71

712.0

                         1,014

Leitrim

                 <5

705.3

                             226

