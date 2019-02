Declan Rice has declared for England.

The West Ham midfielder says he rang both Mick McCarthy and Gareth Southgate to inform both managers of his decision.

Rice won three Republic of Ireland caps, but as all of them were in friendlies he was still free to declare for England, the country of his birth.

The 20 year old says it was a difficult decision to make, and that his pride in wearing the Ireland shirt was 100 per cent genuine.