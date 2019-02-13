K Drive

Inquest Hears Clare Teenagers Died Of Asphyxiation, Secondary To Drowning.

02/13/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Two teenagers who lost their lives at a quarry in Co Clare last year died due to asphyxiation - secondary to drowning. 

Inquests are being held today into the deaths of 15 year old friends Jack Kenneally and Shay Moloney. 

They drowned after getting into difficulty while swimming at a quarry in Ennis on May 31st 2018. 

Medical experts and witnesses who were at the scene on the day have been giving evidence. 

Paramedics took 30 minutes to arrive to the quarry - after attending three incorrect scenes first. 

But an internal investigation found no fault with the National Ambulance Service.

 

File image: RollingNews

