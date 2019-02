Local Link Kildare South Dublin has noted a change to its Athy/Newbridge service, following an incident in Athy.

A person was knocked down on Duke Street at around 2.30pm this afternoon.

Gardai say the road is closed, and will remain so for some hours.

Local Link Kildare South Dublin says its service, arriving from Newbridge to Athy at 17.50hrs, will likely terminate at Woodstock Doyle and not Barrow Quay.