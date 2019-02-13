K Drive

Inquiry In To "Possible Joy-Riding Incident" In Newbridge Continues.

: 02/13/2019 - 17:23
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_badge.jpg

Kildare Gardai are investigating a "possible joy riding incident"

It happened in Dara Park in Newbridge on Friday night, at around 1am.

Gardai say a car was crashed in to a lamp post, and then set alight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Newbridge on 045-431-212.

