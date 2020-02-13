Listen: Kildare Man In Covid-19 Quarantine To Be Discharged Today.

A Kildare man, who has been in quarantine in the UK over coronavirus fears, is to be allowed home today.

24 year old Ben Kavanagh, from Kilcullen, has been in a hospital near Liverpool since returning from Wuhan in China two weeks ago.

It comes as Health Minister Simon Harris is due to attend an emergency meeting of European Health Ministers in Brussels today to discuss the Coronavirus outbreak.

China says the virus has infected about 60-thousand people and killed more than 13-hundred.

Ben, who has lived and worked in Wuhan for 2 years, says he's looking forward to being discharged later today:

Stock image: pixabay

