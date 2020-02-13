The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Kildare Man In Covid-19 Quarantine To Be Discharged Today.

: 02/13/2020 - 10:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
virus.jpg

A Kildare man, who has been in quarantine in the UK over coronavirus fears, is to be allowed home today.

24 year old Ben Kavanagh, from Kilcullen, has been in a hospital near Liverpool since returning from Wuhan in China two weeks ago.

It comes as Health Minister Simon Harris is due to attend an emergency meeting of European Health Ministers in Brussels today to discuss the Coronavirus outbreak.

China says the virus has infected about 60-thousand people and killed more than 13-hundred.

Ben, who has lived and worked in Wuhan for 2 years, says he's looking forward to being discharged later today:

thursbenk.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: pixabay
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!