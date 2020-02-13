Almost 700 Drivers Drink & Drug Tested At Massive Kildare Checkpoint.

668 motorists were tested for drink and drugs at a massive High Visibility Checkpoint mount by 3 Kildare Garda units.

It took place the M9 late yesterday.

Aside from Garda units from Naas, Kildare & Leixlip, Health & Safety Authority, Dept. of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Customs/Excise, Revenue Officials and Environmental Officers KCC also took part.

3 motorists arrested for drug driving, one of whom driving while disqualified.

He was processed and brought straight to court on foot of two live Bench Warrants.

1 motorist was arrested for drunk driving, 7 vehicles were seized and 40 other road traffic offences were detected.

Image courtesy Kildare Garda Division