Listen: Julian Smith Sacked As Northern Ireland Secretary.

The Northern Ireland secretary has become the first person to be sacked from the British Prime Minister's cabinet.

Julian Smith will return to the government backbenches despite helping to restore powersharing at Stormont.

Boris Johnson has also removed Andrea Leadsom as business secretary as well as environment secretary Theresa Villiers.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood believes Julian Smith's removal is a bad idea:

ELFAST, Jan. 13, 2020 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith (right) at Stormont Photo: RollingNews.ie