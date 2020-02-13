The Eleven To Two Show

6 Cars & €20,000 In Cash Seized In CAB Raids In Cork & Tipperary.

: 02/13/2020 - 11:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
cab_logo.jpg

Six cars and over €20,000 has been seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau during an operation in Cork and Tipperary.

Today's searches took place at 21 locations in Cork, and one in Tipperary.

The searches covered 11 houses, one hotel room, four business premises and six professional premises including solictors and accountants.

As well as the cars and cash, gardai also seized two designer bags, a Rolex watch, cocaine, cannabis, mobile phones, and financial records.

Money in four different accounts was also restrained, and two men have been arrested.

Gardai say the CAB investigation centres on an individual involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Cork

They say the individual is linked to a number of businesses in West Cork and it's believed he is laundering the proceeds of his criminal conduct, and that the investigation is a significant blow to the drug distribution network in Cork.

Today's search operation involved 124 personnel.

