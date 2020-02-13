Listen: 71% Of People In Kildare Want Free Childcare For Under 5s.

A survey has revealed two out of three people in Ireland want free childcare for the under-fives.

There are over 8,000 children under that age in creche or childcare facilities in Kildare.

67 percent of those polled told Red C they wanted pre-school to be paid for by the State.

Support for the proposal is strongest in Leinster, including Kildare, and Dublin, where up to 71 percent are in favour.

Frances Byrne from Early Childcare Ireland, says she wants it on the agenda for those talking about going into government: