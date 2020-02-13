The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: 71% Of People In Kildare Want Free Childcare For Under 5s.

: 02/13/2020 - 12:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
children_in_silhouette_2.png

A survey has revealed two out of three people in Ireland want free childcare for the under-fives.

There are over 8,000 children under that age in creche or childcare facilities in Kildare.

67 percent of those polled told Red C they wanted pre-school to be paid for by the State.

Support for the proposal is strongest in Leinster, including Kildare, and Dublin, where up to 71 percent are in favour.

Frances Byrne from Early Childcare Ireland, says she wants it on the agenda for those talking about going into government:

thurscare.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!